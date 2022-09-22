Two-thirds of U.S. Senate votes to approve Kigali Amendment to global environmental treaty
Two-thirds of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to recommend ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a global environmental treaty.
The amendment would phase out use of key greenhouse gasses that contribute to climate change. Voting continues on the measure.
