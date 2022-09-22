Biden and UK's Truss agree on need to continue support for Ukraine -Truss's office
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 01:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine, Truss's office said.
"The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine," a spokesperson for Truss said following the pair's first bilateral meeting, which took place at the UN General Assembly in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Garcia stays hot to end Gauff's U.S. Open dream
Tennis-Jabeur gets the edge over Tomljanovic to reach U.S. Open semis
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
Tennis-Garcia stays hot to end Gauff's U.S. Open dream
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights