BRIEF-El Salvador President Bukele: Bond Buyback Was So Successful, We've Decided To Launch Another Offer For Outstanding Amount Due on 2023 and 2025 Bonds

* EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT BUKELE: BOND BUYBACKS HAVE GENERATED MORE THAN $275 MILLION IN SAVINGS FOR COUNTRY

* EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT BUKELE: BOND BUYBACK WAS SO SUCCESSFUL, WE'VE DECIDED TO LAUNCH ANOTHER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING AMOUNT DUE ON 2023 AND 2025 BONDS * EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT BUKELE: NEXT BOND BUYBACK WILL BE MADE AT MARKET PRICES IN 8 WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

