BRIEF-Doubleline's Jeffrey Gundlach Says He Has Very Little Confidence In Fed Forecasts- CNBC Interview

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* DOUBLELINE'S JEFFREY GUNDLACH SAYS HE HAS VERY LITTLE CONFIDENCE IN FED FORECASTS- CNBC INTERVIEW

* DOUBLELINE'S JEFFREY GUNDLACH SAYS RECESSION COULD BE FAIRLY DEEP IF FED KEEPS HIKING RATES - CNBC INTERVIEW

