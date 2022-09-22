BRIEF-Doubleline's Jeffrey Gundlach Says He Has Very Little Confidence In Fed Forecasts- CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 02:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 02:08 IST
Sept 21 (Reuters) -
* DOUBLELINE'S JEFFREY GUNDLACH SAYS HE HAS VERY LITTLE CONFIDENCE IN FED FORECASTS- CNBC INTERVIEW
* DOUBLELINE'S JEFFREY GUNDLACH SAYS RECESSION COULD BE FAIRLY DEEP IF FED KEEPS HIKING RATES - CNBC INTERVIEW
Also Read: India govt likely to extend its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CNBC
Advertisement