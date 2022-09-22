Zelenskiy tells U.N: We demand 'just punishment' for Russian crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday told the United Nations that a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted "just punishment" for Russia.

In a recorded address, Zelenskiy laid out what he said were five non-negotiable conditions for peace. These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine's security, and territorial integrity and security guarantees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)