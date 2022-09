BRIEF-Russia has released some senior commanders from Ukraine's Azov Battalion who were taken prisoner after Mariupol siege - Ukrainian Parliament

Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* RUSSIA HAS RELEASED SOME SENIOR COMMANDERS FROM UKRAINE'S AZOV BATTALION WHO WERE TAKEN PRISONER AFTER MARIUPOL SIEGE -UKRAINIAN PARLIAMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Also Read: Russia's VTB: Capitalisation of banking sector likely not needed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)