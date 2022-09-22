Liz Truss and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Ukraine's recent successes against Russia
British Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed Ukraine's recent territorial gains in pushing back the Russian invasion in a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed Ukraine's recent territorial gains in pushing back the Russian invasion in a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday. "The Prime Minister said the message was clear – Kyiv can and will win, and the international community must support Ukrainian sovereignty," a spokesperson for Truss said following the pair's bilateral meeting, which took place at the UN General Assembly in New York.
Truss also congratulated Erdogan on his role in securing vital grain exports through the Black Sea, the statement said. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 claiming it as a "special military operation."
