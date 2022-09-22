Left Menu

Canada condemns Putin's nuclear threats, conscription order, says Trudeau

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 04:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 04:23 IST
Canada condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation order and threats to use nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, adding Ottawa remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. "Canada condemns Putin's irresponsible escalation of the war, his partial military mobilisation, his nuclear threats, as well as Russia's rushed referendums to try to annex parts of Ukraine are unacceptable," Trudeau told reporters in New York.

Trudeau said Canada would continue to support Kyiv by strengthening its sanctions on Russia and sending military aid to Ukraine.

