U.S. and S.Korea exchanged 'frank views' on vehicle credits, network fees

The United States on Wednesday said its commerce secretary and South Korea's trade minister exchanged "frank views" over Seoul's pending legislation on network usage fees on foreign content providers and Washington's electric vehicle credits during a meeting.

The Inflation Reduction Act law, signed by President Joe Biden last month, eliminates federal tax credits for electric vehicles made outside North America, meaning companies including Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp will no longer be eligible for such subsidies.

