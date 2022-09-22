U.S. and S.Korea exchanged 'frank views' on vehicle credits, network fees
The United States on Wednesday said its commerce secretary and South Korea's trade minister exchanged "frank views" over Seoul's pending legislation on network usage fees on foreign content providers and Washington's electric vehicle credits during a meeting.
The Inflation Reduction Act law, signed by President Joe Biden last month, eliminates federal tax credits for electric vehicles made outside North America, meaning companies including Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Corp will no longer be eligible for such subsidies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US defence secretary says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, reports AP.
US President Joe Biden honours 9/11 victims at Pentagon
"Covid pandemic is over" says US President Joe Biden
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet US Prez Joe Biden during his UNGA visit: report
Surprised why he did not say Joe Biden also afraid of AAP. Delhi CM a megalomaniac: BJP's dig at Arvind Kejriwal.