Thane man seriously burnt in suicide attempt, hospitalised

On being alerted, the local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the scene and found him severely burnt.He was immediately rushed to the Kalwa Civic hospital and was later shifted to the Sion Hospital in Mumbai where he is presently treated, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:26 IST
A 38-year-old man from Kharigaon area of Thane city was seriously injured after he tried to commit suicide by immolating himself, civic officials said. He has been admitted to the Sion Hospital for treatment, they said. Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the TMC Avinash Sawant said the incident occurred around 8.10 pm, in which Yogesh Pawar, a resident of Naresh Society, doused himself in petrol and set himself afire in a suicide bid. He was in an inebriated condition at that time, he said. On being alerted, the local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the scene and found him severely burnt.

He was immediately rushed to the Kalwa Civic hospital and was later shifted to the Sion Hospital in Mumbai where he is presently treated, he said.

