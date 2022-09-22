Left Menu

Maha: School headmaster, clerk held for taking bribe in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:27 IST
Maha: School headmaster, clerk held for taking bribe in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The headmaster and a clerk of a primary school in Maharashtra's Latur city were arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6, 000 from a teacher for sanctioning a week-long leave, the ACB said.

The accused were identified by the ACB as Sudhakar Jagannath Pordar (55), the headmaster of the school, and Shashikant Vitthalrao Kharosekar (54), the clerk.

The duo first demanded Rs 7,000 as a bribe from the teacher, but later settled for Rs 6,000, the ACB said. The clerk called the teacher and was accepting the bribe amount in the headmaster's office when he was caught, said deputy SP (ACB) Pandit Rejitwad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022