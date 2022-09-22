Left Menu

US: 2 teens dead after shots are fired into house in SW Michigan

A group of people shot into a home in a small southwestern Michigan city, killing two teenagers and injuring three others inside, police said Wednesday.Niles police said the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago.

PTI | Niles | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:31 IST
US: 2 teens dead after shots are fired into house in SW Michigan
  • Country:
  • United States

A group of people shot into a home in a small southwestern Michigan city, killing two teenagers and injuring three others inside, police said Wednesday.

Niles police said the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago. Investigators didn't elaborate.

“Investigators believe that a group of people approached the house and began shooting into the residence,” shortly before midnight, Capt Mike Dawson said.

Demi Galvin, 15, and Yasmeen Scott, 18, were killed, while three males were injured and taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, Dawson said in a written statement.

No information about their conditions was released.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon. Niles, population 11,000, is 100 miles (160 km) east of Chicago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022