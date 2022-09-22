Left Menu

EU ministers agree to prepare new sanctions targeting Russia - Borrell

Reuters | New York | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:32 IST
European Union ministers agreed to push ahead with new sanctions targeting Russia at an informal meeting on Wednesday, the bloc's foreign policy chief said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered the first wartime mobilisation since World War Two.

Speaking to reporters in New York, Josep Borrell said the 27 states had made the political decision to apply new sectorial and individual measures. The ministers had also agreed to continue supplying more weapons to Ukraine.

