Panchakulam untouchability case: TN Court bars 5 convicts from entering village for 6 months

The Tirunelveli Special Court has issued an order prohibiting the five convicts from entering the village for six months in connection with the untouchability of Panchakulam school children near Shankarankovil, Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. The incident of untouchability among school students caused a great stir across Tamil Nadu. The incident hyped after some people belonging to a certain community were running a shop near the school and refused to sell snacks to children from the Scheduled Castes.

The Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg recently initiated the process to invoke the externment provisions of The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) (SC/ST (POA) Act against the accused persons who were arrested for denying snacks to school children of SC community. Hearing the case, the special court judge V Padmanabhan barred five accused from entering the village for six months.

Notably, the police have arrested three-- Maheswaran and Ramachandran alias Moorthy and Kumar-- out of five persons in the case of Hindu people refusing to sell snacks to school children from the Scheduled Caste community and a search is underway for Sutha and Murugan. (ANI)

