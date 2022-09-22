Left Menu

Five booked for gang rape of woman seen walking naked in video on social media: Police

The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman.

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:46 IST
Police have registered a case of gang rape after a some men allegedly assaulted a woman, who was then seen walking naked on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

A grainy 15-second CCTV footage of the woman walking on the road surfaced online and was widely shared on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area, and they have already arrested an accused based on a complaint filed on September 7 by a family member of the victim.

''The incident occurred around a fortnight ago and an accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman. The matter is under investigation,'' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Moradabad range Shalabh Mathur told PTI.

However, in their statement before the magistrate, the victim and her parents have declined that she was gang-raped, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said.

The victim is said to be mentally challenged, according to a police official.

Earlier, in a recorded statement, SP Meena said, ''The case was registered against five people on a complaint by a male relative of the victim. One of the accused, Naushe Ali, has been arrested.'' PTI CDN/ZIR IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

