Left Menu

4 arrested in Odisha for rape

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:49 IST
4 arrested in Odisha for rape
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in Balasore district, police said on Wednesday.

Two other suspects are yet to be apprehended, they said.

The woman and her husband, residents of neighbouring Mayurbhanj district, were returning from Balasore railway station in the early hours of Monday when six people stopped them and began “assaulting” the man, a police officer said.

The couple managed to run away and take shelter at a nearby building in Arad Bazar, but the accused reached the spot and attacked her husband again, he said.

They then took the woman to a field and raped her, as per the complaint lodged at Sahadevkhunta Police Station.

“The four suspects were nabbed within 48 hours, while search is underway to trace the two others,” the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022