MP police arrest man who committed thefts wearing salwar suit

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who committed thefts while wearing salwar suit to conceal his identity in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Wednesday.

Khemchand Maravi (35) alias Sanjay was arrested in connection with thefts in seven houses, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna said.

He said that the accused was arrested from the Bajrang Nagar locality following a tip off.

While scanning CCTV footage, police spotted a person dressed in a salwar suit jumping inside the boundary wall of a house in the area. But after a close scrutiny they realized he was a man who had concealed his identity to avoid getting caught, he said.

The police have seized jewellery and electronic items, including a laptop, two mobile phones, a cordless mike and two sound boxes, all totaling Rs 11 lakh, from the accused, Bahuguna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)