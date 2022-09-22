Left Menu

MP police arrest man who committed thefts wearing salwar suit

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:49 IST
MP police arrest man who committed thefts wearing salwar suit
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who committed thefts while wearing salwar suit to conceal his identity in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Wednesday.

Khemchand Maravi (35) alias Sanjay was arrested in connection with thefts in seven houses, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna said.

He said that the accused was arrested from the Bajrang Nagar locality following a tip off.

While scanning CCTV footage, police spotted a person dressed in a salwar suit jumping inside the boundary wall of a house in the area. But after a close scrutiny they realized he was a man who had concealed his identity to avoid getting caught, he said.

The police have seized jewellery and electronic items, including a laptop, two mobile phones, a cordless mike and two sound boxes, all totaling Rs 11 lakh, from the accused, Bahuguna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022