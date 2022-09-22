Left Menu

NIA conducting searches at premises of people involved in terror-related activities: Official

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. The state committee office is also being raided.We strongly protest the fascist regimes moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices, the outfit said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:49 IST
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. In the ''largest ever investigation till date'', the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said. ''The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided.

''We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,'' the outfit said in a statement.

