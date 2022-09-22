Left Menu

Boxing-Ireland's Taylor to defend world titles against Carbajal at Wembley Arena

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:56 IST
Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor will defend her titles against Karen Elizabeth Carbajal at Wembley Arena on Oct. 29, promoters Matchroom Boxing said. "It's hard to believe it's been almost six years since I made my pro debut there so it's great to go back now and headline," the Irishwoman said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) retained her titles with a split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in May. She will put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against the undefeated Carbajal, who has not fought outside her native Argentina.

