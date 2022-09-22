Left Menu

Credit Suisse considers splitting investment bank in three - FT

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:44 IST
Credit Suisse considers splitting investment bank in three - FT
Credit Suisse Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG has drawn up plans to split its investment bank in three, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Under proposals to the board, the bank is looking to sell profitable units such as its securitised products business to prevent a damaging capital raise, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

Credit Suisse did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022