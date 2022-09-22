Left Menu

David Parker calls for nominations in appointment to High Court Bench

This is a process conducted at least every three years and ensures the Attorney-General has up to date information from which to make High Court appointments. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-09-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:47 IST
The process is conducted on the Attorney-General’s behalf by the Solicitor-General. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Attorney-General David Parker today called for nominations and expressions of interest in appointment to the High Court Bench.

"It is important that when appointments are made, a range of factors are considered. These include skill and experience in life and in law, the person's character, and their experience and understanding of the communities they will serve as judges," David Parker said.

"Calling for nominations as well as seeking individual expressions of interest allows for the widest net to be cast for my consideration for appointment. This open process gives us the best chance of considering lawyers from diverse backgrounds and with a range of life and work experience."

The process is in accordance with the Attorney-General's 2013 published protocol Judicial-Appointments-Protocol-2019.pdf (justice.govt.nz).

The process is conducted on the Attorney-General's behalf by the Solicitor-General.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

