Two Diving Support Vessels to be launched in Vizag on Thursday: Navy

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the chief guest at the launching ceremony, it added.The vessels will be launched by his wife Kala Hari Kumar, president of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association NWWA, who would also be performing the traditional honour and naming them, the Navy said.The vessels are 118.4-m-long, 22.8 m at the broadest point and will have a displacement of 9,350 tonnes, the Navy said in a statement.These ships would be deployed for deep sea diving operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:51 IST
R Hari Kumar Image Credit: Twitter(@PRODefNgp)
Two Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) of the Indian Navy will be launched in Visakhapatnam on Thursday in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The DSVs are first-of-its-kind ships indigenously designed and built at Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, Vishakapatnam for the Navy, officials had said on Wednesday.

The DSVs are scheduled to be launched on September 22, the Navy said. ''Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the chief guest at the launching ceremony,'' it added.

The vessels will be launched by his wife Kala Hari Kumar, president of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), who would also be performing the traditional honour and naming them, the Navy said.

The vessels are 118.4-m-long, 22.8 m at the broadest point and will have a displacement of 9,350 tonnes, the Navy said in a statement.

''These ships would be deployed for deep sea diving operations. Additionally, with Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) embarked, the DSVs are designed to undertake submarine rescue operations, in case requirement exists. Furthermore, these ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting search and rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations at high seas. ''With approximately 80 per cent indigenous content, the DSV project has generated considerable local employment opportunities and has also promoted indigenisation which in turn will aid in boosting India's economy,'' it said.

