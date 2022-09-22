Left Menu

NIA raids SDPI, PFI offices, detain many

In Mangaluru, the raids were conducted in the offices of the two organisations in the city simultaneously.Teams of NIA raided the offices at Bajpe, Nellikai road, Kulai and Kavoor, police sources said.Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 10:33 IST
NIA raids SDPI, PFI offices, detain many
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out raids at the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and the residences of the office-bearers of these two outfits across the state simultaneously.

According to information received, the raids which began early in the morning were carried out in at least 14 locations in Bengaluru, Mangaluru the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada, Sirsi in Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi.

As the offices were raided, many Muslim youth came near the places where the raid was going on and raised 'NIA go back' slogans.

They also tried to hinder the ongoing raids. The police thwarted their attempt by taking them into preventive custody.

Police sources said the NIA team detained a few key SDPI and PFI activists, seized documents, literature, computers, laptops and phones as well.

In Bengaluru, the raids were carried out at Sampigehalli, Frazer Town and Richmond Town. In Mangaluru, the raids were conducted in the offices of the two organisations in the city simultaneously.

Teams of NIA raided the offices at Bajpe, Nellikai road, Kulai and Kavoor, police sources said.

Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids. A strong posse of police personnel was present to provide security for the raids at various places.

Activists of SDPI and PFI staged protests in front of their offices against the raid asking the NIA officials to go back. CRPF has been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security. The road was completely closed by CRPF officials. A SDPI activist told PTI that the raids seem to be in connection with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar murder case who was hacked to death in Mangaluru two months ago allegedly by a group of Muslim youths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022