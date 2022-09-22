NIA raids SDPI, PFI offices, detain many

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out raids at the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) offices and the residences of the office-bearers of these two outfits across the state simultaneously.

According to information received, the raids which began early in the morning were carried out in at least 14 locations in Bengaluru, Mangaluru the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada, Sirsi in Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi.

As the offices were raided, many Muslim youth came near the places where the raid was going on and raised 'NIA go back' slogans.

They also tried to hinder the ongoing raids. The police thwarted their attempt by taking them into preventive custody.

Police sources said the NIA team detained a few key SDPI and PFI activists, seized documents, literature, computers, laptops and phones as well.

In Bengaluru, the raids were carried out at Sampigehalli, Frazer Town and Richmond Town. In Mangaluru, the raids were conducted in the offices of the two organisations in the city simultaneously.

Teams of NIA raided the offices at Bajpe, Nellikai road, Kulai and Kavoor, police sources said.

Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids. A strong posse of police personnel was present to provide security for the raids at various places.

Activists of SDPI and PFI staged protests in front of their offices against the raid asking the NIA officials to go back. CRPF has been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security. The road was completely closed by CRPF officials. A SDPI activist told PTI that the raids seem to be in connection with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettar murder case who was hacked to death in Mangaluru two months ago allegedly by a group of Muslim youths.

