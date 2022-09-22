Left Menu

ED says no evidence of Republic TV's involvement in TRP rigging case, contradicts Mumbai Police probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that there is no evidence of involvement of Republic TV and R Bharat in the case of manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP).

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 10:36 IST
ED says no evidence of Republic TV's involvement in TRP rigging case, contradicts Mumbai Police probe
Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that there is no evidence of involvement of Republic TV and R Bharat in the case of manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP). The central agency said that its findings were at "variance" with the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police.

It was alleged in October 2020 that Arnab Goswami-owned Republic TV and R Bharat were manipulating the TRP numbers. Earlier on September 15, the ED had filed a chargesheet in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The chargesheet was filed after the central agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in November 2020. In November 2020, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet which suggested that Republic TV had tampered with the TRP ratings of television channels thus benefitting from the alleged scam and generating better advertisement revenue.

The Crime Branch had charge-sheeted Arnab Goswami who is the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV in June 2021, as an accused. However, the ED disclosed that there is a variance between the investigation being conducted by the Mumbai Police and its own probe in this case.

The ED said that it had not got any evidence, be it digital or a statement, that Republic TV had manipulated the TRP numbers. ED claimed that the forensic audit report that the Mumbai Police relied upon in the TRP case is "superficial" and is based on limited points only.

In addition, the central agency said that there is evidence of a few regional and entertainment channels that have indulged in the rigging of TRPs. The ED also added that the investigation against two other news channels- News Nation and India Today has not yet concluded.

The ED's ECIR (FIR) was filed on the basis of an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police in November 2020 in the TRP case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022