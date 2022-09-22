Left Menu

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor niece

A court in Assams Dhubri district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old niece.The Dhubri Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, convicted the 31-year old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Wednesday for raping the 11-year-old girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment.The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the accused.The court in its order observed that considering the nature of offence, the accused does not deserve leniency of punishment.

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:22 IST
The court in its order observed that considering the ''nature of offence, the accused does not deserve leniency of punishment. The said convict must reflect upon the heinous act committed by him. He must reflect upon his action during custody and realise the dignity of human life''.

The mother of the girl had filed an FIR at the Tamarhat police station accusing the man of enticing her daughter to his house, raping her and sending her with a Rs 100 note and a packet of chips.

The minor came crying home and told her mother about the incident. The mother along with some other family members visited the accused person's house and he threatened to kill them if any case is filed against him in connection with the incident.

A case was registered under various sections of the POCSO Act and the charge sheet was submitted.

