Married woman kills self over harassment by youth in UP

A 26-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide over harassment by a youth and his two friends here, police said on Thursday.Puja was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Janakpur locality on Wednesday, they said.Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar told reporters that police have registered a case against the main accused Sonu, who was allegedly harassing her for marriage, and his two friends Vijaypal and Rahul who are absconding.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide over harassment by a youth and his two friends here, police said on Thursday.

Puja was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Janakpur locality on Wednesday, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar told reporters that police have registered a case against the main accused Sonu, who was allegedly harassing her for marriage, and his two friends – Vijaypal and Rahul – who are absconding. They have been booked for abetment of suicide and efforts on to nab them, police said. According to the complaint filed by her family, Sonu used to harass the woman for marriage and it continued even after she got married to Deepak this year.

The accused had threatened to kill the woman's mother-in-law and husband if she did not accept his proposal, so she took the extreme step, it said.

