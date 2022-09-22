Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping minor
Jhalawar SP Richa Tomar said in view of the seriousness of the crime, efforts were made for the success of the case by opting for the case officer scheme and coordinating with the court, prosecution officer and witnesses from time to time. Under the case officer scheme, officers are deputed for dealing with serious crimes.
- Country:
- India
A man was sentenced to 20 years' of rigorous imprisonment by a POCSO court here for raping a nine-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district in 2020.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the 25-year-old convict Kanhaiya Lal alias Kanha Bhil on Wednesday.
On August 4, 2020, a case was registered against the accused at the Raipur police station. Jhalawar SP Richa Tomar said in view of the seriousness of the crime, efforts were made for the success of the case by opting for the case officer scheme and coordinating with the court, prosecution officer and witnesses from time to time. Under the case officer scheme, officers are deputed for dealing with serious crimes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI AG
- Kanha Bhil
- Rajasthan
- Jhalawar district
- Kanhaiya
- Richa Tomar
- Raipur
- POCSO
ALSO READ
IT searches at premises belonging to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav, his family
Will be easier to deal with big challenges facing country if Rahul Gandhi becomes Cong chief: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Kanyakumari.
If not controlled, hate spread in name of caste and religion can go towards civil war: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan to launch 100-day urban employment guarantee scheme on Friday
Congress leaders and workers want Rahul Gandhi to become party chief; this will strengthen party: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.