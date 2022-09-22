AKG Centre attack suspect in custody of Crime Branch

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police on Thursday apprehended a man suspected of being behind the attack on AKG Centre, the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M), two months after the probe was transferred to it.

A senior Crime Branch officer told PTI that the suspect Jithin was a local Youth Congress leader and a native of Kazhakootam near here and he had allegedly carried out the attack in retaliation to the vandalism of KPCC offices.

The officer said that the suspect was identified via scientific evidence, including CCTV visuals of the incident.

The probe was transferred to the Crime Branch after three weeks of the incident on June 30 when an unidentified person hurled an explosive substance towards the office compound of the AKG Centre.

The Marxist party had alleged that the Congress was behind the incident, which the latter denied.

A case was registered with the Cantonment police station on July 1 in this regard under Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.) and Section 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act (causing explosion likely to endanger life or property).

Police had said the explosive substance was hurled at the AKG Centre, situated in the heart of the capital city, by a motorbike-borne man at around 11.30 pm on June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)