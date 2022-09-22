Left Menu

Ex-MLA Adikanda Sethi dies at 70

Former Chhatrapur MLA Adikanda Sethi on Thursday died on way to hospital in Odishas Ganjam district, hospital sources said. However, on the way to the hospital, he succumbed to illness, family sources said Sethi was elected to the state Assembly from the Chhatrapur assembly constituency in 2009 on a CPI ticket.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:02 IST
Ex-MLA Adikanda Sethi dies at 70
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chhatrapur MLA Adikanda Sethi on Thursday died on way to hospital in Odisha’s Ganjam district, hospital sources said. Sethi (70) is survived by a wife, two sons and three daughters.

Due to his illness, family members rushed him to Community Health Centre, Khallikote from his residence at Rambha. However, on the way to the hospital, he succumbed to illness, family sources said Sethi was elected to the state Assembly from the Chhatrapur assembly constituency in 2009 on a CPI ticket. In 2014, he joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal and continued in the regional party till his death.

Several well-wishers and BJD supporters, including Subash Behera, present MLA (Chhatrapur), visited Sethi’s residence at Rambha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022