Chhattisgarh: 2 suspected Maoist couriers held with explosives in Bijapur

Two suspected Maoist couriers were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and a cache of explosives was recovered from them, police said on Thursday.

The police intercepted the duo, identified as Hemla Santosh (23) and Baburao Karam (31), on Wednesday in Awapalli police station area when they were going on a motorcycle to allegedly deliver the explosives to Maoists, a police official here said.

A bag containing five gelatin rods, detonators and cordex wire were recovered from their possession, he said, adding that they failed to produce any document in support of possessing these items.

"During interrogation, the two persons, natives of Pegdapalli village in Tarrem area of the district, told the police that they had received explosives from unidentified persons and were tasked to deliver them to Maoists operating in Tarrem area," he said.

Their questioning is away which may facilitate the arrest of other Maoist suppliers active in the area, he said.

