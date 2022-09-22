French President Macron reaffirms that pensions system reform is necessary

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed in a television interview with BFM TV that a reform of the country's pension system was necessary.

Macron's government has highlighted this planned reform as a key part of Macron's new, five-year term as President. However, previous attempts to reform the pension system have met with widespread resistance and street protests from trade unions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)