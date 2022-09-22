Some Russian banking staff will be exempt from draft, bank CEO says

Some personnel working in Russia's banking sector deemed critically important will be exempt from the country's military call-up, the CEO of Russia's No. 2 bank VTB said on Thursday.

"For banks and companies in the financial sector, a number of critical staff will be identified who will not be called up," VTB head Andrei Kostin said.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists on Wednesday, although Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the mobilization would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)