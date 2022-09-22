Left Menu

French President Macron: goal is to obtain negotiated peace on Russia/Ukraine conflict

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:14 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the goal remained in place over obtaining a negotiated peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron also told French TV station BFM TV that France wanted Ukraine to resist attacks from Russia and for Ukraine to recover its sovereignty.

Macron said earlier this week that plans announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a partial military mobilisation linked to the war in Ukraine were a "mistake" and will further isolate the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

