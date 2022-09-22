Left Menu

Police constable held by Maha ACB for bribery

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:45 IST
Police constable held by Maha ACB for bribery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane rural police constable was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Thursday.

Police naik Bharat Jagdale (40) had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe per month from the driver of a transport firm to allow his vehicles to ply smoothly between Nashik, Malegaon, Thane and Pune, the official added.

''Jagdale, who is part of Padgha police station, was held in a trap from Talavali Naka police chowki while accepting money from the complainant. A case has been registered and probe is on,'' Thane unit ACB inspector Santosh Amibike said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022