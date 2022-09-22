Police constable held by Maha ACB for bribery
A Thane rural police constable was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Thursday.
Police naik Bharat Jagdale (40) had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe per month from the driver of a transport firm to allow his vehicles to ply smoothly between Nashik, Malegaon, Thane and Pune, the official added.
''Jagdale, who is part of Padgha police station, was held in a trap from Talavali Naka police chowki while accepting money from the complainant. A case has been registered and probe is on,'' Thane unit ACB inspector Santosh Amibike said.
