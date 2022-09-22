Left Menu

4 PFI activists arrested in MP in multi-agency operation led by NIA

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four activists of the Popular Front of India were arrested from Madhya Pradesh in a multi-agency operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Thursday. Three of them have been arrested from Indore, a senior police official said.

They were nabbed from Sadar Bazaar and other areas, the official said without giving more information.

The police did not share details of the fourth arrest. In near simultaneous raids across the length and breadth of the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on Thursday led to the arrest of 106 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

According to the officials, the arrests were made during the raids which have been termed as the ''largest-ever investigation process till date''. Formed in 2006, the PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam.

