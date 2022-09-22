Left Menu

Russia's Medvedev: strategic nuclear weapons can be used to defend new regions

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:53 IST
Russia's Medvedev: strategic nuclear weapons can be used to defend new regions

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories joined to Russia from Ukraine.

Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that referendums planned by Russian- installed and separatist authorities in large swathes of Ukrainian territory will take place, and "there is no going back".

"The Western establishment and all citizens of NATO countries in general need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path," Medvedev said. (Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022