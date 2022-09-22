Fire breaks out in Delhi shoe factory

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Thursday, officials said. Police said they received information about the fire around 11.30 am, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The factory includes a basement, ground and two floors. The fire broke out on the first and second floors, the officials said. Fire fighters are still trying to bring the flames under control, they added.

