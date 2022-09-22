Over 25,000 cases of illegal encroachment on forest land: Rajasthan govt

Over 25,000 cases of illegal encroachment on forest land in Rajasthan have been identified by the state government. In a written reply to a question raised by independent legislator Babulal Nagar, forest department informed the House that a total of 25,908 cases are identified till date in the state. A maximum of 6,178 illegal encroachment have been identified in Udaipur followed by 3,966 in Baran, 2,499 in Kota, 1,896 in Sikar, 1,874 in Jodhpur, 1,459 in Churu, 1,424 in Rajsamand, 1,252 in Pratapgarh and 1,190 in Ajmer. The illegal encroachments in the forest areas are being removed according to the rules as by rehabilitating the trespassers in this way, there is a possibility of further encouragement of encroachment, the forest department said.

There is no provision for the rehabilitation of encroachers, it said.

