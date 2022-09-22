UK business minister: energy storage is something we are looking at

Energy storage is something the British government is looking at as part of its measures to boost energy independence, business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

"We want to ensure that we maximise our own domestic sources of energy and we look at long term contracts with friendly nations across the world," he told parliament. "There is a great deal more to do and storage is something that we are looking at."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)