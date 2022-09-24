Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2022 23:24 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of "playing with fire" around Taiwan in a speech sharply critical of Washington at the annual gathering at the United Nations.
Lavrov said Washington was trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard through sanctions. The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow following the February invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- United States
- Moscow
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- The United States
- Russian
- Taiwan
- Lavrov
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout
Ukraine war, inflation affecting tourism industry: UNWTO secretary general
Russia destroys tracking radar station in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region - TASS