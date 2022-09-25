Left Menu

Special court grants custody of 11 PFI activists to NIA till September 30

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-09-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 00:21 IST
Special court grants custody of 11 PFI activists to NIA till September 30
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Saturday granted the National Investigation Agency the custody of 11 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists, who were arrested on September 22.

The NIA special court granted the custody till September 30.

The accused, who were taken to the court, raised slogans against the probe agency.

However, a lawyer representing some of the accused said the court asked them to avoid sloganeering as it was ready to hear them.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raised serious allegations against the PFI and its arrested leaders, and claimed that the seized documents during the raids contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.

In a remand report submitted before the court seeking custody of 10 accused in a case registered here, the agency also alleged that the radical Islamist outfit encouraged youths to join terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaida. In near simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on September 22 led to the arrest of 106 activists of the Popular Front of India in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials had said.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2). PTI RRT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022