N.Korea fires ballistic missile toward east coast - S.Korea military
Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 03:49 IST
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The launch came as a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces, and days before a planned visit next week by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
