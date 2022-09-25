Left Menu

Woman gang-raped in UP village

A woman was allegedly raped by four men in a village here after being forced to drink alcohol, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 25-09-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 11:00 IST
Woman gang-raped in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly raped by four men in a village here after being forced to drink alcohol, police said on Sunday. The main accused has been arrested and an FIR registered.

According to the complaint, the woman was taken to a pond by a man earlier this week where three other men were also present. The four forced the woman to drink alcohol and then raped her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Purnendu Singh said, ''The woman along with her husband approached the police on Saturday and filed a complaint regarding the incident. An FIR has been registered and the main accused Devi Deen has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022