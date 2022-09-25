Man stabbed to death for questioning misbehaviour with woman during DJ party in Kochi

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday for opposing some persons who were misbehaving with a woman during a DJ party held near here the previous night, police said.

The killing occurred around 12.30 am on Sunday, police said.

An officer of Palarivattom police station said the main accused and some of his friends were asked by the victim to leave the DJ party-cum-light and sound show held near Kaloor stadium on Saturday night after they misbehaved with a woman.

Thereafter, the accused returned post midnight with two others and stabbed the victim, who was one of the organisers of the show, multiple times, the officer said.

He was rushed to hospital immediately, but could not be saved, police said.

The persons involved in the killing have been identified and efforts were on to trace them, they said.

The inquest proceedings would be held during the day, they added.

