PFI protest in Pune: BJP to meet Police Commissioner today, file complaint against 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

Amid the ongoing fracas over the viral video doing rounds on the web for alleged Pakistan zindabad slogans in a PFI protest in Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune president Jagdish Mulik will meet the city's police commissioner on Sunday. The BJP leader will meet Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta to file a complaint against anti-social elements who raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the PFI protest.

Earlier the Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said that he will speak to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), which is involved in anti-national work in the state and country. His remarks came after a video surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the PFI in Pune.The BJP chief further said that those who raised the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans should be arrested under cases of sedition.

"I will speak with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to ban PFI, which is involved in anti-national work in the state and country. I will demand from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that wherever they are in Maharashtra, find them and arrest them by filing a case of sedition against them," Bawankule. With a video showing that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised during a PFI protest outside the District Collector's office here on Friday against the crackdown by NIA-led multi-agencies, Pune Police have said they will probe and verify the videos and action will be taken accordingly.

"We have received some videos, we will investigate and verify them completely and take action accordingly," said Sagar Patil, DCP Zone II, Pune. 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were heard outside the District Collector's office yesterday in Pune city where PFI cadres gathered against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids across 15 states.

Due to the high ambience noise in the original video feed some parts of the slogans in the video were faint. Information about slogans was further corroborated by reporters at the spot. Some protestors were detained by Pune police and a case was registered for unlawful assembly against protestors. Police also arrested some protestors.

Joint teams of the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and police had conducted multiple raids across 15 states of the country against PFI on September 22 and arrested over 106 members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)