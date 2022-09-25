Left Menu

Country-made bombs thrown at SDPI member's home in Kerala's Kannur

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 25-09-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 12:20 IST
Country-made bombs thrown at SDPI member's home in Kerala's Kannur
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of widespread violence in Kerala allegedly by PFI activists two days ago, country-made bombs were thrown at the residence of one of the members of its political offshoot SDPI here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Panur area of the northern Kerala district of Kannur around 2 am, police said.

An officer of Panur police station said no one was injured in the attack and a case under various provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered.

Presently, the culprits have not been identified and investigation was going on to identify the attackers and their numbers.

Police said the extent of damage to the house was being ascertained, while TV channel visuals showed broken window panes and floor tiles outside the house.

Masked men and miscreants went on a rampage in different parts of Kerala on September 23 during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI), under the lens for alleged terror activities.

State-run buses were damaged, police personnel and commoners injured, and shops vandalised on the day.

