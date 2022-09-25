Two terrorists killed near LoC in J-K's Kupwara
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 13:43 IST
Two terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.
The identification of the terrorists was being ascertained.
''Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara,'' the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
''02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow,'' police said.
