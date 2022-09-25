Left Menu

Gurugram: Servant kills man after brawl

A servant was arrested for killing a 42-year-old man by slitting his throat with a knife after a brawl, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-09-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 13:46 IST
Gurugram: Servant kills man after brawl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A servant was arrested for killing a 42-year-old man by slitting his throat with a knife after a brawl, police said on Sunday. The accused has revealed that the deceased was in a drunken state and abusing him, so he killed him, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station and police are questioning the accused identified as Pawan alias Chotu (22), a native of Kanpur, police said.

The deceased identified as Satish Yadav, a resident of ward 10 in Sohna, was a farmer. He had a farm near village Jakhopur and had hired Pawan to look after the same around two weeks ago.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Yadav was drinking at his farm and Pawan was serving him. After midnight, a brawl broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, the servant took a knife and killed Yadav by slitting his throat and fled from the spot. According to the police, Yadav's body was found lying in a pool of blood by his family members on Sunday morning. They called the police who took the body into custody and handed it over to kin after the postmortem.

As per the complaint of Sandeep Yadav, brother of the deceased, an FIR has been registered against the servant under section 302 (murder) of IPC at Sohna Sadar police station. ''The accused has been arrested who revealed that he killed Yadav as he had abused him. We are questioning him and will produce him in a city court soon,'' said inspector Jai Singh, SHO of Sohna Sadar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022