Lebanon's banks to reopen on Monday - statement

Lebanon's banks will reopen on Monday, with each taking their own measures, the country's banking association said in a statement on Sunday.

The country's banks have shut for about five days following a spree of bank hold-ups by depositors seeking access to their savings.

