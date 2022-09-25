Lebanon's banks to reopen on Monday - statement
25-09-2022
Lebanon's banks will reopen on Monday, with each taking their own measures, the country's banking association said in a statement on Sunday.
The country's banks have shut for about five days following a spree of bank hold-ups by depositors seeking access to their savings.
