Kerosene filled bottle hurled at RSS functionary's house in Salem

ty Commissioner M Madasamy were present.

Meanwhile, over 100 workers belonging to VCK, SDPI and other Muslim organisataions assembled near the station, protesting against the detention.

Police personnel, including armed force, were deployed in and around the station, to prevent any eventualities.

CCTV footage near the house on Paramakudi Nannusamy Street, showed two persons moving in a suspicious manner and suddenly hurling the bottle and fleeing the scene.

Based on the complaint from the RSS functionary, police rushed to the spot and took the bottle for investigation. Police personnel have been deployed near the house as part of protection, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)